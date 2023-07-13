Some area teenagers and college students are getting a taste of what it takes to do police work.

The Davenport Police Department, Bettendorf Police Department and Scott County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the Iowa Quad City Law Enforcement Camp, giving participants hands-on experience in the field, taking police and jail facility tours and learning about arrests and handcuffing, building searches, traffic stops, crime scene investigations, firearms safety and range experience, mock trials and other skills. As an added bonus, the camp often helps with recruitment. Local 4’s Trae Harris takes us inside the experience of learning about law enforcement.

