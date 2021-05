The Scott County Conservation Board announced reservations are being accepted for a limited number of campsites at Scott County and West Lake Parks.

Online reservations are encouraged and can be made here.

Reservations can also be made by phone at the following numbers:

Scott County Park: 563-328-3282 ext. 1

West Lake Park: 563-328-3281 ext. 1

For more information about the parks, visit this website or call 563-328-3280.