With Iowa schools soon heading back for the new year, you may be curious how free and reduced-price lunches are calculated.

The Iowa Department of Education, Bureau of Nutrition and Health Services has finalized its policy for free and reduced-price meals for students unable to pay the full price of meals served under the National School Lunch Program, School Breakfast Program, Special Milk Program and the Afterschool Care Snack Program:

Income Eligibility Guidelines (Iowa Department of Education)

For the full form and more information on eligibility and programs, click here.