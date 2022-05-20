An average of 53 Quad Citizens die by suicide each year, and another 1,300 in the QC attempt to end their lives every year.

In order to get to no suicides, the Quad Cities Open Network (QCON) has launched the Zero Suicide Initiative and is seeking support from 100 partner organizations and 1,000 individuals. The QC suicide rate exceeds the national average (16.8 per 100,000 residents locally compared to 14.5 per 100,000 nationally).

Cecelia Bailey is executive director of the Quad Cities Open Network.

QCON has been awarded $240,500 in grants — including $100,000 from Hubbell-Waterman Foundation and $75,000 from Regional Development Authority — towards its goal (all local philanthropic dollars) of $550,000.

The grant funding will go to standardized training, staffing coordination and for an advertising campaign to raise public awareness of the issue, emphasizing that suicide is preventable, QCON executive director Cecelia Bailey said Friday.

“We do have some events that we’re looking to host, including an annual community training. So we’re really hoping to put those to use to really get at the the programmatic needs and back out to the community,” she said.

Monies raised will also be used to bolster local health and human services organizations as well as community stakeholders, and implement a 1,000-day ad campaign promoting the message that suicide prevention is possible.

While the total number of suicides (45,855) nationally dropped in 2020, the issue is more urgent than ever, Bailey said.

“It has only been exacerbated by this pandemic,” she said. “We thought we were seeing the worst of it in the midst of the pandemic, when people were losing jobs. What we’re really seeing is the effects are happening now, when people are coming out of survival mode and trying to put the pieces back together and realizing that sometimes there just simply aren’t pieces.”

“They’re trying to start over and because everybody is at the same spot, those support systems are lacking,” Bailey said. “Traditionally. one person in a family or two people might be struggling with some issues. And so then, they would have a support structure to lean on.

“But right now, we’re coming out of a pandemic and everybody is on the same level and so the support structures aren’t as strong.”

“This issue is a big one, for the next few years, and we have to stay on top of it,” Bailey said.

The traditional stigma many people feel around seeking mental health treatment persists.

“It’s still a challenge,” Bailey said. “For the great majority of people, it’s still a faux pas to seek treatment and even to be quite honest, to seek help from other entities that could assist with homelessness or food security and the social determinants of health, that impact behavioral health, mental health – people are scared to seek those too.

“So that just exacerbates the problem,” she said, noting a main goal of Zero Suicide is to increase awareness so people know where to turn for help.

“We’re seeking to do that, not only through our ad campaign, but also to the entities that we’re working with,” Bailey said. They plan to compile a community database that anyone can access for services.

What is QCON?

QCON is a collaboration among about 104 area agencies, across health and human services, as well as municipalities. It first formed in 2019.

“What we actually do is offer a standardized information and referral system for our member agencies to use,” Bailey said. “That means that they can make referrals for their clients, on a standardized system and actually make sure that the client gets to where they need to go.

“It also serves as a community resource database, so that our member agencies can log programming because we know the programs are volatile and they change all the time,” she said.

QCON also has a supplemental emergency assistance program, which has been around about 30 years, and the Open Network took over management in 2020.

“It’s an emergency pool of dollars for our member agencies, again to tap into,” Bailey said. “It helps agencies who maybe their dollars are restricted, but they have a person that you need to assist. They can tap back into a standardized pool of dollars that they can use flexibly so that client can be served.”

Those funds mainly come from private donations, she said. The QCON staff has grown from Bailey and an intern to three full-time staff, part-time staff and interns.

The QC Behavioral Health Coalition was formed in 2019 to advance the behavioral health of residents in Rock Island and Scott counties.

She serves on the QC Behavioral Health Coalition Steering Committee, and QCON serves as the fiscal agent for the coalition’s Zero Suicide project.

“The Open Network is involved in behavioral health, but it’s not at the core of what we do,” Bailey said. “The core of what we do is community-wide initiatives. And since the coalition wasn’t a 501c3, then they sought out a fiscal agent to manage the project.”

As the fiscal agent, QCON employs the coordinators for Zero Suicide and raises funds for it.

“The steering committee that I’m a part of developed a vision and goals,” Bailey said. “The team created a strategic plan, an operations plan, fundraising plan, marketing plan, all that stuff. So, anything programmatic or operational policies, the Open Network does.”

Part of a national framework

Zero Suicide is part of a national framework, based on the organization Zero Suicide Institute.

“So typically, a UnityPoint or something would contact the Zero Suicide Institute and then they would implement practices and ways to make their organization able to deal with somebody who had suicidal ideation,” Bailey said.

Foster Atwood was a 19-year-old United Township graduate who took his own life on July 21, 2017, spurring the formation of the suicide prevention group, Foster’s Voice.

“What is unique to us is that we are community-wide and so that’s something that that from the research that we’ve seen hasn’t been done,” she said. “It’s innovative to try to seek an entire community to be trained or aware of at their own level.”

The QCON seeks to align standards, so everyone is working from the same playbook, so to speak.

“We know there are so many initiatives, so much stuff going on,” Bailey said. “We want to get people on the same page as much as we can. We want to make sure that everybody understands that suicide is preventable, make sure that the resources are known to the community.”

Zero Suicide models what it takes to make a system-wide, organizational commitment to safer suicide care, according to the organization website.

“Zero Suicide is based on the realization that people experiencing suicidal thoughts and urges often fall through the cracks in a sometimes fragmented and distracted health care system,” it says. “Studies have shown the vast majority of people who died by suicide saw a health care provider in the year prior to their deaths. There is an opportunity for health care systems to make a real difference by transforming how patients are screened and the care they receive.”

Inspired by health care systems that saw dramatic reductions in patient suicide, Zero Suicide began in the 2012 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention and quickly became a priority of National Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention and, through the Suicide Prevention Resource Center, a project of Education Development Center.

QC Behavioral Health effort

The QCBHC adopted the Zero Suicide Initiative in an innovative, community-wide effort to address a suicide rate that was higher than the national average and trending in the wrong direction in 2018 and in 2019. Due to the mental health impact of COVID-19, implementation of QC Zero Suicide Initiative “comes at a critical time in the history of the Quad Cities and offers a timely solution to the dramatic mental health effects of the pandemic,” according to QCON.

The Zero Suicide Initiative uses the framework to implement a comprehensive, holistic, community-wide effort incorporating best-practice, evidence-based suicide risk assessment, safety plan development, and response/referral/follow-up protocols delivered in a manner consistent with person-centered care principles and supported by the shared belief that death by suicide is preventable.

The QC Zero Suicide Initiative challenges systems to serve anyone in a psychological crisis in a fair and equitable manner across systems and organizations.

The coalition has set ambitious goals at the level required to transform the community and reach the ultimate goal of reducing deaths by suicide to zero in the QC for at least a 6-month period within 3 years.

The framework’s seven guiding principles are found HERE.

Foster’s Voice part of the solution

Kevin Atwood of East Moline — who lost his 19-year-old son Foster to suicide in 2017 — is the founder of Foster’s Voice Suicide Awareness and board chair for The Gray Matters Collective, which had a big event May 17 in downtown Rock Island, “We Are The Collective.”

Kevin Atwood with Gray Matters Collective founder Haley DeGreve (center) and his wife Jaime Atwood.

“One organization by itself is not going to accomplish the goal of the Zero Suicide; we all need to work together to reach that goal,” he said Friday. “And I am a 100% firm believer that it’s off the grassroots movements within the communities that truly make the biggest difference. They they make the biggest impact. All of those together, connecting, can make the difference now. I’m not necessarily in agreement with all the same training and all the same style for each group.”

While Gray Matters is focused on QC colleges and high schools (after starting at Augustana), its message applies to anyone, Atwood said.

“Empower yourself that you do matter,” he said. “The messages are are not only being sent to the schools and to the students, they’re being sent to the communities.”

Participants in the “We Are The Collective” event May 17, 2022, held at the downtown Rock Island Holiday Inn.

There are so many organizations working on suicide prevention, resulting in a lot of competition in suicide awareness and mental health awareness, Atwood said.

“And there shouldn’t be, and we don’t want to be a part of that. We want to help each other,” he said. “We want to save people. We want to support people…We’re talking about lives and that is at the forefront.”

One of the goals also should be to increase the number of psychologists and psychiatrists nationwide (partly by boosting salaries), and make sure people get the mental health treatment they need, Atwood said.

“You don’t have to reach me; I’ve been affected by suicide on a very intimate level,” he said. “We have to reach people who haven’t been affected by suicide loss. I would say probably 80 to 85% of suicide awareness advocates, they all suffer from some kind of suicide loss. We have to be able to find a way to reach the people that suicide has not impacted before, before it does. If we do that, then then we can have a chance at zero suicide.”

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call 1-800-273-TALK (8255).