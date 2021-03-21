Can we migrate to another planet or save Earth? Professor leads free presentation

Professor Matlub Ahmad will lead a free presentation “Can We Migrate to Another Planet or Save the Earth?”

The World Affairs Council of The Quad Cities invites the public to the Zoom presentation at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Ahmad is a professor of physics and astronomy at Blackhawk College. He will discuss the search to find a planet as habitable as Earth. The scientific principles and the evolving technology will be presented to show the current status of the quest.

At the same time, scientific studies related to Earth’s ecological condition and the associated social and economic movements will be presented.

The Zoom link is: