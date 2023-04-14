UPDATE: In a post on its Facebook page, the Rock Island Police Department made the following statement regarding the person in question:

The person in the video has been identified. This has been determined to have been an accident and non-criminal. As a result, we have removed the video from this post. Rock Island Police Department

The Rock Island Police Department is asking for your help to identify a person suspected of taking a package off a doorstep.

“This person decided to take a package off this porch in the 1200 block of 37th Avenue on April 12 around 4 p.m. The vehicle she uses appears to be a small white SUV,” the department posted on its Facebook page.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to call the non-emergency line at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500.