Canadian Pacific Holiday Train derailed again for the second straight year

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train has been canceled again this year due to the continuing Covid pandemic.

The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will not be rolling through Muscatine or Davenport again this year, nor will it be rolling through any communities during the 2021 holiday season.

The arrival of the Holiday Train is a much anticipated event for communities along the CP network, but the attraction will not leave the station for the second straight year due to the pandemic, according to a CP press release.

Canadian Pacific will host a virtual concert and donate to local food banks in communities across its network for the Holiday Train program’s 23rd year. Though this year’s Holiday Train will once again be virtual, the program will continue to serve as a beacon, highlighting the ongoing need for food banks and the critical work they do, the Monday release said.

“The spirit of the Holiday Train is about giving generously and inspiring those around us to give as well,” said Keith Creel, CP president and CEO. “While we are disappointed we again cannot bring the Holiday Train to communities, we are honored to run a virtual program and continue to support communities and food banks across our network as they work to address food insecurity in North America.”

Since its inception in 1999, the CP Holiday Train has raised $19.4 million and collected 4.9 million pounds of food for community food banks along CP’s network. CP will again donate to all food banks that would ordinarily benefit from a Holiday Train stop, including those that typically receive the train in alternating years.

Live music has always been part of the CP Holiday Train tradition. To maintain that tradition, CP will produce a virtual benefit concert, with details to be announced in the weeks ahead, the release said.

The arrival of the Holiday Train every two years draws thousands to Downtown Muscatine to watch as 14 railroad cars all decked out in a festive glow travel downriver and stops inside Riverside Park. Many food pantries in the Muscatine area have benefited from the donations of money and food items dropped off as the train arrives.

For more information on the Holiday Train, click HERE.