The Canadian Pacific (CP) Holiday Train will hit the rails this holiday season on its first cross-continent tour in three years.

The train will raise money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network. The 2022 Holiday Train tour will launch in November and feature 168 live shows, with the following stops in the area:

Saturday, December 3: Davenport and Muscatine

Tuesday, December 6: Clinton, Bellevue and Dubuque

“I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to all those who continued to donate while we kept community members safe,” Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “The Holiday Train is all about families and communities coming together to celebrate the season and help those in need. We are excited to be back out on the rails and in our communities, taking these two beautiful trains across our network and sharing the joy that comes with gathering in the spirit of giving.”

CP Holiday Train (photo: Canadian Pacific)

According to a release:

Live music is essential to the CP Holiday Train experience. This year’s performers will include Alan Doyle, Tenille Townes, Mackenzie Porter and Lindsay Ell, to name a few. Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CP asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they’re able. Local food shelves will set up collection stations at each event, with all donations made staying with the local food bank to help people in need in the community. Because local food shelves buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need. Canadian Pacific

Since its 1999 launch, the Holiday Train program has raised more than $21 million and collected 5 million pounds of food for community food banks. For more information about this year’s artists and which performers will be at individual shows, as well as a full schedule, click here.