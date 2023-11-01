The Canadian Pacific-Kansas City (CPKC) Holiday Train will be returning to the area for the 2023 holiday season.

Helping to kick off the holidays, this is the 25th year the CPKC Holiday Train has supported food banks by raising money, food donations and awareness for local food insecurity issues across the QCA. The young and young-at-heart will thrill to watch 14 railroad cars all decked out in a festive glow. Live musical performances help make the stops unforgettable holiday experiences.

“The Holiday Train program is close to the hearts of our CPKC family,” Keith Creel, CP’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said. “Our railroaders take great joy in joining communities across our network as they come together in the giving spirit of the holidays. We are proud to support local food banks as we fight food insecurity by collecting food and raising money and awareness. I am grateful to all the railroaders and community members who have supported the Holiday Train over the past quarter century and made it such a success.”

Holiday Train shows are free to attend. CPKC asks attendees to bring a cash or non-perishable food donation if they are able. Because local food banks buy food at a discount, cash donations can go further than food donations to help those in need. Since 1999, the CPKC Holiday Train has raised $22.5 million and collected five million pounds of food for community food banks along CPKC’s network.

The CPKC Holiday Train is scheduled to make the following local stops Sunday, November 26:

🎄 Clinton: 3:05 p.m.

🎄 Davenport: 5:45 p.m.

🎄 Muscatine: 7:30 p.m.

For more information about CPKC Holiday Train stops and performances, click here.