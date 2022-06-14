The Canadian Pacific Railroad is performing track maintenance work in Clinton. Their goal is to elevate the track with additional stabilization material to provide a secure base for the track throughout town. The Canadian Pacific Railroad staff are working with City staff in order to ensure emergency access is available and the resulting crossing approaches aren’t too steep to negotiate.

The track has already been raised from 36th Avenue North to 6th Avenue North and the following crossings are currently closed:

30 th Avenue North (will be opened during the week of June 19)

Avenue North (will be opened during the week of June 19) 25 th Avenue North (will remain closed)

Avenue North (will remain closed) Main Avenue (will be opened by 3 p.m. on June 14)

Once Main Avenue is opened, the 23rd Avenue North Crossing will be closed again so final road surfacing can be installed.

21 st Avenue North (will be opened later in the week of June 12)

Avenue North (will be opened later in the week of June 12) 18 th Avenue North (will be opened during the morning of June 15)

Avenue North (will be opened during the morning of June 15) 17 th Avenue North (will be opened during the morning of June 15)

Avenue North (will be opened during the morning of June 15) Ninth Avenue North (will be opened during the morning of June 15)

Sixth Avenue North (will be opened Thursday, June 16)

The following crossings will be closed down on Thursday, June 16 once Ninth Avenue North & 17th Avenue North are back open. These four crossings will be closed until the end of the week but will be opened one at a time as work progresses.

11 th Avenue North

Avenue North 12 th Avenue North

Avenue North 14 th Avenue North

Avenue North 15th Avenue North

The following crossings will be closed intermittently and put back into service within a reasonable amount of time after all of the above crossings are put back into place.