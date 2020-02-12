Canadian Pacific to restore downtown Davenport railroad crossings

Construction through Downtown Davenport could affect driving around town this summer.

The city of Davenport and Canadian Pacific are coming to an agreement to raise railroad crossings near the Mississippi to match the track heights.

This will allow access to River Heritage Park and the proposed boat docking area.

Canadian Pacific will foot the bill for restoration of the crossings, and their target for starting construction is this spring.

“With the way the access is happening, there will most likely always be a complimentary access that remains open,” Nicole Gleason, Davenport Public Works director said. “So for example, they would restore Marquette first, so that when Gaines had to close for restoration people can still access the ballpark and things like that via Marquette. So similarly with Ripley and Harrison. There will only be one closed at any given time, so that some level of access would be maintained.”

Gleason says the work is expected to be finished before next winter.

The parking lot at the Freight House Farmer’s Market will also be able to expand as part of the project.