Every day, cancer patients in the Quad Cities rely on volunteers to drive them to their treatment, a news release says.

In the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery program, volunteer drivers take cancer patients to and from their important appointments and treatments. “What’s often standing between people with cancer and lifesaving treatment is a ride to get there,” the release says.

This can be because of many factors, like lacking a vehicle or gas money, being too ill or elderly to drive, or having no caregivers to help with transportation needs. “And even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there,” the release says.

This year, an estimated 20,000 people will be diagnosed with cancer in Iowa. Many patients must schedule daily or weekly appointments for several months, keeping friends and family from being able to provide all the support needed.

The American Cancer Society provides free rides to treatment for people with cancer. The organization is actively working to recruit more volunteers in the Quad Cities and serve the needs of people with cancer in the community.

“Volunteering as a Road To Recovery driver will put you at the heart of the American Cancer Society’s mission and fulfill a critical need for cancer patients. Even the best treatment can’t work if a patient can’t get there,” said Kevin Kann, executive director, American Cancer Society Iowa.

Volunteer drivers must be between the ages of 18 and 84, have a valid driver’s license, pass a background check, and have access to a safe, reliable car. “All volunteer drivers are strongly encouraged to stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations,” the release says.

To volunteer or for more information, visit here or call 1-800-227-2345.