State Senator and candidate for Governor Darren Bailey’s bus tour will stop in Henry, Bureau, Stark, Marshall, Putnam, La Salle, Grundy, Kendall, Will Counties on Thursday.

The bus stops are part of a 102 County swing in 14 days.

WHO:

· Darren Bailey

· Stephanie Trussell

WHAT: 102 Counties in 14 days Bus Tour

Times and Locations:

· 8:00 AM Lisa’s Place, 22385 US HWY 6, Atkinson, IL

· 9:20 AM Cafe 129, 129 S. Main St., Sheffield, IL

· 10:30 AM The Highlands, 176 W. Main Street, Bradford, IL

· 1:00 PM McNabb Fire Hall, 391 IL Rt. 89, McNabb, IL

· 2:30 PM Jamie’s Outpost, 602 Clark Street, Utica, IL

· 3:45 PM Honest Abe’s Tap and Grill, 3585 IL47, Morris, IL

· 5:00 PM Dairy Barn, 121 Main St., Oswego, IL

· 6:30 PM Cardinal Creek Golf Club,