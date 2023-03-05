The Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host a candidate forum Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 6 p.m. Candidates for Sterling City Council and Sterling Public Schools School Board have been invited to participate.

The forum will be held at the City of Sterling Council Chambers; 212 Third Ave., Sterling. The forum is open to the public. In addition, the event will be broadcast virtually via Facebook on the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page.

The chamber’s candidate forum provides an outlet for candidates to state their individual positions on numerous issues as well as providing an opportunity for members of the public to ask candidates questions.

The chamber asks the general public to submit questions for the candidates in advance. If you have questions you would like to be asked the night of the forum, submit them to the chamber office at 211 Locust St., Sterling, by March 15.

Questions also can be emailed to the chamber at knoble@saukvalleyareachamber.com.

For more information on the candidate forum contact the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 815-625-2400.

A Five Star Accredited Chamber, the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce is one of the largest professional organizations in Northwest Illinois. More than 400 members belong to the non-profit group, which focuses on promoting local business.