Breaking News
Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Dorian

Candidate Joe Sestak: corporations are ‘outsourcing our national security’

Local News

Democratic hopeful would pursue modern anti-trust laws

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Thanks for checking out this web extra of my interview with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Sestak.

Sestak’s platform covers a wide range of issues.

Part of it tackles corruption in government and big business.

Watch the full conversation in the video above.

Local 4 News, your local election headquarters, is proud to present 4 The Record, a weekly news and public affairs program focused on the issues important to you.  It’s a program unlike any other here in the Quad Cities. Tune in each Sunday at 10:30 a.m. as Jim Niedelman brings you up to speed on what’s happening in the political arena, from Springfield, Des Moines, Washington, D.C. and right here at home.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Election Coverage