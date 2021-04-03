Candlelight vigil for Breasia Terrell held near scene of initial investigation

Family, friends and members of the community honor Breasia Terrell with a candlelight vigil Friday evening at Credit Island. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Hundreds of people gathered in Davenport’s Centennial Park Thursday evening for a balloon memorial ceremony to remember 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, whose remains were recently discovered in rural Clinton County, just north of DeWitt.

The community continued to honor Terrell with a candlelight vigil Friday night at the Credit Island boat docks, right off South Concord Street in Davenport.

Credit Island was initially where police searched for Terrell’s whereabouts on July 10 per the family’s request, as it was a popular fishing spot for them and Terrell.

More memorials are planned for Terrell this weekend and next week, including a purple balloon release 3 p.m. Saturday at the Friendly House on North Myrtle Street in Davenport, and a prayer service Monday evening in LeClaire Park.

All events are open to the public.