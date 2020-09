A candlelight vigil in response to the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be 7 p.m. Saturday at the Federal Building, located at 131 E. 4th St., in Davenport.

Masks are highly encouraged.

Organizers ask those attending to respect social distancing protocols.

