The public has been invited to participate in a candlelight vigil in memory of Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien, victims of the partial building collapse in Davenport.

Clockwise, from upper left: Branden Colvin Sr., Ryan Hitchcock and Daniel Prien were killed in the partial collapse of a Davenport apartment building May 28. (City of Davenport.)

Organizers posted this on the Facebook page for the event:

We also stand one month from this horrible preventable catastrophe yet with so many unanswered questions and no accountability as of yet, which we as a community are continuing to push for all this for the families of these men and those displaced. QC Candlelight Vigil

According to the event page, the vigil will be held Wednesday, June 28 at 4:30 p.m. at Davenport City Hall, located at 226 W. 4th St. There is a meeting scheduled at City Hall at 5:30 p.m., and vigil organizers plan to continue the candlelight event at the building collapse site.

