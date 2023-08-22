A candlelight vigil will be held in remembrance of Trudy Appleby.

Trudy Appleby (photo submitted)

The vigil will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in the Kennedy Square Shopping Center east of Jewel-Osco. The public is welcome to attend.

August 21 marked the 27th anniversary of the disappearance of Trudy Appleby. She was 11 years old when she was reported missing, reportedly last seen with a man in his 20s in a gray box-style car. Early in August, the Moline Police Department searched a home in Colona for evidence in connection with her disappearance. Police say nothing was found in the search.

The Moline Police Department is calling on anyone with information to come forward and help close the case.