Canine athletes will compete in sporting event Thursday-Sunday

Blue-9 Pet Products will present the KLIMB Classic for canine athletes and their owners to compete in dock diving, disc dog, fast CAT and barn hunt.

The event will be Thursday-Sunday at Jackson County Fairgrounds, a news release says. Admission is free for spectators, Well-mannered, leashed dogs will be allowed, too.

Try-It spots are available for a small fee for some sports on Thursday and Friday for those interested in seeing whether their dogs want to participate.

Diving dogs are enticed to run the length of a dock and leap as far out into the water as possible to compete for height or distance. They are motivated to fly with a prized toy, which is thrown just out of reach to help them keep their momentum and get the best launch angle possible. The event will include dogs participating in the North American Diving Dogs organization.

In disc dog, dogs sprint, leap and fly to catch thrown discs. UpDog, the organization joining the event, is dedicated to expanding the awareness and participation of people and dogs in athletic endeavors.

Fast CAT is a coursing ability test that provides an excellent opportunity to introduce new participants to the world of AKC dog sports. It is a timed 100-yard dash where dogs run one at a time while they chase a lure.



In barn hunt, dogs and handlers work together to find and mark rats hidden in protective aerated tubes. The tubes are hidden in a maze of straw or hay bales. Barn hunt tests the nose, speed, and agility of dogs that have a history of vermin hunting.

For more information, email popper@blue-9.comc