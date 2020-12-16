Canine namesake of Henry’s Christmas Yard is gone, but display will continue without inflatables

The namesake of Henry’s Christmas Yard has passed away. So 2021 will bring a new look for the popular Quad-City Christmas attraction.

This past week Henry the dog, for whom the eye-popping yard is named, passed away after he became sick with a kidney infection.

Each year, you could say the yard glows with lights and more than 160 inflatables. It’s one of the most popular holiday destinations in the Quad-Cities thanks to its massive display. But with the passing of Henry, the face behind the yard, owner Scott Hildebrand has made a difficult decision about its future.

“Next year his yard will have no inflatables at all,” Hildebrand said. “With the retiring of the Big Santa and with his (Henry’s) passing and my bad knee, all of the inflatables will be gone next year.”

It usually took Hildebrand about three weeks to set up everything. While the inflatables won’t be around, a display for the holidays still be in the Hildebrands’ yard.

“The nativity set, the shadow boxes in the windows, the fence, and the lights on the buildings will all be here,” said Hildebrand, who plans to continue holding his annual donation drives as well.

“Next year we will still have the Christmas in July Food Drive. If the Wienermobile comes back like they said they will, we will have the food drive for that, and we will still have the blood drive next fall after Thanksgiving.”

To honor Henry, Hildebrand has added a wreath to the yard. Even though he won’t be putting up inflatables next year, you still might see some familiar pop-up decorations at other yards around the Quad-Cities.

“A lot of other Griswolds (referring to the family in the “Christmas Vacation” movie) will probably express interest and so at least Henry’s yard will live, but it will live in other yards,” Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand will keep all of the decorations up until at least January 1st.

You can visit Henry’s Christmas Yard at 1504 26th Avenue in Moline.