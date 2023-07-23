Music fans young and old alike won’t want to miss this performance by Conquest Drum & Bugle Corps!

Talented young musicians from all over the Quad Cities and beyond, Conquest is a member of SoundSport, a division of Drum Corps International. Members of the Corps spend the summer learning and performing across the Midwest.

Conquest Drum & Bugle Corps (Moline Public Library)

Enjoy the sights and sounds of Conquest Drum & Bugle Corps at a free short standstill concert Saturday, July 29, 2:00 p.m. at the front parking lot of the Moline Public Library, located at 3210 41st St. This performance is suitable for all ages.

