Can’t get out to the library? Borrow books by mail!

You can get a lot of things delivered to your home by mail nowadays – pet food, electronics, shoes and now library books??!

The FRIENDS of the Davenport Public Library are sponsoring Borrow by Mail, a new service for those who can’t make it to the library. Patrons will be able to place a hold online or over the phone and choose by mail for pick-up location. When items are ready, they will be mailed free of charge. To return, materials can be dropped in outdoor book drops at all three Davenport Public Library locations.

Borrow by Mail kicks off on November 1.