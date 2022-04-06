The River Action office at 822 E. River Drive, Davenport, now has recycled food-grade polyethylene rain barrels available.

Rain barrels effectively capture and store the runoff from rainstorms, a news release says. The collected water then can be used to irrigate lawns, gardens, and other plantings.

Included with a 60-gallon rain barrel is a diverter, mesh mosquito net, threaded spigot, and two overflow attachments which also allow you to connect another rain barrel. The galvanized steel diverter is designed to be installed on the downspout and is available in two sizes, depending on downspout size. A regular sized diverter is included with purchase of barrel.

A 60-gallon recycled plastic rain barrel with regular (2×3) downspout diverter is $85.

A 60-gallon recycled plastic rain barrel with large (3×4) downspout diverter is $90.

For more information, visit here or contact River Action at 563-322-2969.