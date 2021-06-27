‘Capture the Heart of America’ photo contest now open

Entries are being accepted for the 2021 Capture the Heart of America photo contest.



“Capturing the beauty of agriculture in a photograph is an amazing talent.” said Silos & Smokestacks Executive Director Cara Miller. “Each year we are amazed at the wonderful entries submitted for our photo contest.”



Contest categories include:



* Iowa Farmscapes: From rustic farms to rolling hills of patchwork fields, the rural countryside holds a beauty uniquely Iowan. This category captures this beauty through artistic depictions of farm and field scenes scattered throughout rural Iowa.



* Life on the Iowa Farm: Farm Life is characterized by hard work combined with a connection to the land. This category shares the story of the Iowan farmer who helps feed the world, along with day-to-day life on the farm.



* Silos & Smokestacks Partner Sites: From dairy farms and museums to vineyards and tractor assembly tours, more than 100 Designated Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area (SSNHA) Partner Sites are sharing their own part of America’s agricultural story in a 37-county region of Northeast Iowa. This category lets visitors share their experience at Heritage Area Partner Sites.



* Celebrations of Iowa Agriculture: Steeped in culture, festivals and fairs have long been held to celebrate Iowan agriculture and the fruits of the harvest. From a state fair to a hometown rhubarb fest, this category commemorates the agricultural experience at countless events throughout the country.



* Modern Agriculture in Iowa: Iowa’s agricultural industry has helped to shape agriculture worldwide and continues to be a leader in new and innovative farming methods. From the engineering and technology used to create more efficient machines to the biology that increases the productivity of plants and research to conserve and protect our natural resources. Show us Iowans being leaders in the industry with pictures of today’s equipment, field monitors, drones and conservation practices in operation.



* Agriculture in America: From sea to shining sea, amber waves of grain to fields of cotton. Agriculture is a major industry in America. Ranging from hobby farms and small-scale producers to large commercial farms covering thousands of acres of cropland or range land. This category celebrates the diverse industry of agriculture in our country.



Photos submitted in the contest must be agriculturally related and help to preserve this piece of America’s story. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers from all over the United States.

Photos must be submitted by the individual who took the photograph. Contest sponsors, judges and SSNHA staff/members of their immediate family are not eligible to enter. Employees and volunteers of designated SSNHA Partner Sites are eligible to submit entries.



Contest entries are due by Oct. 31, 2021. Visit here for online entry forms and complete contest rules/guidelines.



Awards presented:

* Best of Show – $500

* First Place – $100 (each category)

* Second Place – $50 (each category)

* Third Place – $25 (each category)

* People’s Choice – $50

* Visitor Guide Photo Feature Award – $250



For more information, email photocontest@silosandsmokestacks.org or call (319)234-4567.



Through a network of sites, programs and events, Silos & Smokestacks National Heritage Area tells the story of farm life and agribusiness-past and present. Visitors can learn about and experience agriculture at a variety of museums, historic sites, and farms. One of 55 federally designated heritage areas in the nation, Silos & Smokestacks is a partner of the National Park Service. The heritage area covers 37 counties in the northeast quadrant of Iowa.

