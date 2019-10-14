Car abandoned after rollover crash

A car is upside down near a cornfield in Eldridge on October 14, 2019. (Mike Colon, OurQuadCities.com)

Emergency crews responded to a single vehicle rollover crash, but when they got to the scene near 140th Avenue and 240th Street in Eldridge, nobody was with the car.

First responders checked all of the nearby ditches and fields to make sure the driver wasn’t in one of them, but they were nowhere to be found.

