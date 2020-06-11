Car accident on 18th Avenue and 27th Street in Rock Island

Local 4 News is on the scene of an accident in Rock Island on 18th Avenue and 27th Street.

It appears a car hit a utility pole, which then fell on top of the car.

Traffic is currently being rerouted around the accident, so expect some delays if you’re traveling in the area.

There is currently no information about injuries or what caused the car to hit the pole.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.