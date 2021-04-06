Car and motorcycle collide on River Drive

The scene of a collision between a car and motorcycle after 7:45 p.m. at the 2500 block of River Drive in Moline. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Local 4 News was the only station on the scene of an accident Tuesday evening in Moline.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. at the 2500 block of River Drive.

When our crew arrived, a motorcycle was spotted in the middle of the street.

There is no word yet on any injuries.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

