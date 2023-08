CCKMA (“Cancer Can Kiss My …”) will host its 11th annual Car, Bike and Jeep Show from noon-5 p.m. Sunday in downtown Rock Island.

The show will be in the area of Steve’s Old Time Tap, on the corner of 17th Street and 3rd Avenue.

There is no entry fee. Thirty trophies, door prizes, and food/drink specials will be featured.

For more information, email info@cckma-qc.org