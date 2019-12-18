Car break -in caught on camera; Rock Island woman warns community

A car break-in caught on camera, and whoever did it didn’t get away with much.

A Rock Island woman sending out a warning this afternoon to make sure lock your car doors.



In the video you can see a car pull up, and a man run out to break into a car. That vehicle belongs to Sarah Ornelis. She was able to capture the thieves through her surveillance camera.

At one point you can see one of the thieves yelling out to someone who was with him.

She doesn’t want others to make the same mistake she made, and she’s hoping her story will help others out.

“I did know it was unlocked because we were going in and out, and we didn’t want to keep unlocking it every time we went out there, because it’s cold and I’m trying to hurry up and get inside, but I learned my lesson. People need to make sure they are checking their vehicles and not leave things in there, even if you think it’s going to happen to you it will, or it could,” says Ornelis.

Ornelis says she wouldn’t have learned her lesson to lock her doors without the surveillance video.