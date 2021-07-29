Car break-ins on the rise in towns outside the Quad Cities

It’s not just happening in the Quad Cities – small communities outside of the cities have been dealing with car thefts and break-ins as well. One town hit particularly hard has been Colona, Illinois.

Colona Police said today they have responded to four car thefts and 34 trespassing and car break-in situations this year, and those numbers are still on the rise. One family in Colona recently witnessed an attempted car theft happening right across the street from their house, and immediately called 911 and scared off the thieves. However, despite scaring them off that day, the family and other residents of Colona are still very much on edge.

“Supposed to, you know, feel safe in this small, somewhat gated community, you know there’s one way in and one way out,” said Jamie Hudson, a Colona resident