Car carrying family of three rolls over on I-280

A family of three is grateful to be spending Christmas with their loved ones after an accident Tuesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m.

The family was travelling down Interstate 280 near Illinois Route 92 when the driver lost control of the car and rolled the vehicle off the side of the road.

One of the occupant was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, authorities have confirmed.

Officials from Illinois State Police, Rock Island County, Blackhawk Fire Protection District and AMT responded to the scene.

