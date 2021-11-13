Car chase turned foot pursuit leads to arrest of two men

Two Illinois men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with a car chase and foot pursuit.

Whiteside County Deputies conducted a traffic stop around 3:58 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 88, near mile marker 44, for a traffic violation.

As the investigation progressed, the vehicle fled from the scene at a high rate of speed against lawful commands, a news release says.

Illinois State Police issued an ISPERN (Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network) for the vehicle, which was later stopped in Dixon by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly afterwards, emergency radio traffic indicated both subjects fled on foot, and there was a possibility of a firearm.

Whiteside County Deputies responded to Dixon to assist in the apprehension of the suspects.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Darquez D. Bonner, 28, of Rock Island.

He was charged in Whiteside County with:

Fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer

Possession of a substance containing cannabis — more than 500 grams but not more than 2000 grams

Manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams

The passenger of the vehicle was identified as Kane K. Jackson, 24, of Geneseo, Ill.

He was charged with:

Possession of a substance containing cannabis — more than 500 grams but not more than 2000 grams

Manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to deliver cannabis over 500 grams

Additionally, as a result of the investigation, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office seized $8,419 in U.S. currency and a 2007 Ford Focus.

Both Bonner and Jackson were remanded to the Whiteside County Jail in lieu of bond.

Crews were assisted by the Dixon Police Department, the Ogle County Sheriff’s Office and Slim-N-Hanks Towing.