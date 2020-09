A car crash injured at least one person in the 1100 block of Kimberly Road in Davenport on September 21, 2020. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

A car crash injured at least one person in Davenport on Monday.

It happened in the 1100 block of Kimberly Road around 10:50 a.m.

One car has significant damage to it and a person was being treated at the scene for injuries.

There was no word on the extent of the injuries are at this time.

