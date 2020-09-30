Car crash takes out power for 300

Davenport Police responded around 2 a.m. to a car that crashed into multiple power poles near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Marquette Street.

The damage left more than 300 people without power in the surrounding neighborhood.

The people involved ran away from the scene and have not been found. Crews are already working to restore power for the neighborhood.

