Car crashes in to Rock Island laundromat

Neighborhood Laundromat in Rock Island is cleaning up damage after a car crashed in to the building Wednesday around 8:45 p.m.

The spot where the doors were is boarded up and the business is temporarily closed.

The owner, Todd Seemann, wasn’t there when it happened, but he received a call from the Rock Island Police Department informing him what happened.

“Shaken up and you know, it’s just, it’s frustrating,” he said. “I mean it’s hard, you know, being a small business person.”

A woman can be seen walking past the door seconds before the car comes crashing through the building.

“I just thank God thank no one was hurt,” Seemann said.

There were no known major injuries.

The status of the driver is unknown, but Seemann said they were taken in an ambulance.

“I had some customers at the store when I got there and they had said that that person walked on their own free will to the ambulance,” he said.

While the business is temporarily closed, the owner is preparing for the next time they are in business.

“Repairing when the damage portion is, putting some new doors in and trying to get the doors open as soon as possible,” he said.