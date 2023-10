Emergency crews are responding to Chateau Knoll in Bettendorf after a car crashed into one of the apartment buildings.

Debris could be seen near the entrance to Chateau Knoll at the corner of Middle and 29th Street.

Based on the path of debris, it appears the car was heading east on Middle Road, drove through the intersection across the westbound lane at 29th and hopped the cub into the apartment complex.

Emergency crews respond to Chateau Knoll in Bettendorf after a car crashed into one of the apartment buildings on October 19, 2023. (Eric Olsen, OurQuadCities.com)

