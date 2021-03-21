Car crashes into Boys & Girls Club late Sunday

Emergency responders were on the scene shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday when a vehicle crashed into a Boys & Girls Club location on the 1100 block of 5th Avenue, Moline.

Firefighters and police were at the crash site, where a Local 4 News crew was the only station on the scene. Our crew saw a child and other people in the vicinity, and saw an ambulance and gurney, which had no one on it.

We do not know whether anyone was injured or ticketed in connection with the incident.

