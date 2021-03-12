For 2nd time in a little more than a year, car crashes into salon

For the second time in a little more than a year, police were on the scene of a car that crashed into Salon Envy on the 2800 block of Harrison Street, Davenport, about 4:30 p.m. Friday.

A hairdresser told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, that he chased the driver, who ran from the scene and later was being tested for possible operating under the influence, police said. There were no reported injuries.

Related Local 4 News stories Car crashes into Davenport salon

Another vehicle struck the building Feb. 26, 2020. That time, people were inside the building, and no one was hurt.

“We’ve been doing a lot of construction, so when this first happened, we didn’t actually realize it was a car through our salon,” Mary Francis, Salon Envy’s manager said in 2020. “So we thought that like a big shelf fell, and then all of a sudden we saw smoke and smelled gas.”

“I am in that room multiple times a week, multiple times a day even. I’m in there easily two to three times a weekend. Where that car went through is exactly where I stand.”