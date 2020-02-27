Car crashes into Davenport salon

A salon manager is thankful tonight after a car slammed into her business.

The incident happened around 5:40 this evening in Davenport on the corner of Harrison Street and Garfield Street with people inside the building.

According to authorities on the scene, there were no injuries reported by the driver, passengers, or people inside the building.

Mary Francis said she handles most of the waxings, and was glad she didn’t have an appointment this evening.

“We’ve been doing a lot of construction, so when this first happened, we didn’t actually realize it was a car through our salon,” Mary Francis, Salon Envy’s manager said. “So we thought that like a big shelf fell, and then all of a sudden we saw smoke and smelled gas. I am in that room multiple times a week, multiple times a day even. I’m in there easily two to three times a weekend. Where that car went through is exactly where I stand.”