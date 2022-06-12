Three out of the four people in a car that crashed into the German American Heritage Center & Museum, 712 W. 2nd St., Davenport, were transported to a hospital early Sunday, Davenport Police told our Local 4 News crew.

The car was coming into Iowa from the Centennial Bridge, police said, when it crashed into the building shortly after 1:45 a.m. Sunday. Emergency crews swept up debris, which was scattered for some distance, from the scene.

We do not know the extent of the injuries or how much damage was done to the building. We will remain in contact with law enforcement to provide details when they become available.

About the German American Heritage Center & Museum

From the center’s website: “Founded on August 1, 1994 as a private, not-for-profit organization, the German American Heritage Center (GAHC) seeks to preserve the heritage of our German speaking ancestors for present and future generations and to enrich our knowledge of the German immigrant experience.”

Heavy police presence near the intersection of 2nd Street and Gaines St., Davenport for a vehicle that has crashed into the German American Heritage Center. pic.twitter.com/pRXzoEjqyP — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) June 12, 2022