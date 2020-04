Businesses face tough challenges when they first open. That is the same for Theo & Co, but nobody could have predicted what was in store for them the past year. They were supposed to open last April, but had to push it back to September due to the flooding. Once they got their foot off the ground the Coronavirus Pandemic shut everything down.

They are still doing online orders, but owner Anne Stopulos says online sales are robbing customers of the whole Theo & Co experience.