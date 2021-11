A vehicle crashed into a light pole about 11:30 a.m. Friday in Davenport. (photo by Bryan Bobb.)

An SUV swerved into a pedestrian-crossing light pole about 11:30 a.m. Friday on the 600 block of Marquette Street, Davenport.

One woman was transported by ambulance with unknown injuries from the scene to Genesis Medical Center – East Campus.

The SUV was headed south on Marquette Street, police told Local 4 News, the only station at the scene.

A man ran from the scene before police arrived. Police told Local 4 News the investigation continues.