After a car crashed into a utility pole shortly after 6 p.m. across from Devils Glen Park, Bettendorf, neighbors temporarily lost power and drivers coped with non-working traffic lights.

Police and fire crews were on the scene near the 1300 block of Devils Glen Road, where part of a utility pole remained in the ground but lean over the street. Wires dangled from the pole.

The rest of the pole, along with the car that collided with it, was in the street. Neighbors said they had lost a power. Many traffic lights did not work for several blocks.

A MidAmerican Energy spokesperson said at 6 p.m., a total of 879 customers had no power. By 6:40 p.m., 532 had their power restored. The rest had power returned by 7:30 p.m.

We do not know whether the driver was injured or ticketed. Local 4 News and www.ourquadcities.com will provide details when they become available.

Police are on the scene after a car crashed into a utility pole and toppled it across from Devils Glen Park, Bettendorf. pic.twitter.com/yiVBXAJnme — Linda Cook, reporter, film critic. (@CookWHBF) April 14, 2022