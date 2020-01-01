Car crashes into Rock Island home, driver charged

A car crashes into a home in Rock Island, causing a lot of damage.

The car happened in the 1500 block of 38th street. The driver rammed into the corner of the home, and police say the driver didn’t stop there. The car also hit a neighboring home.

“I wasn’t for sure, because I thought it was the wind, but it kind of sounded like to me a gunshot, but I wasn’t for sure.”

That’s how a neighbor describes the sound of the car crashing into the home at the intersection of 15th avenue, and 38th street in Rock Island.

She says, “I was trying to figure out what it was, but then I saw the cops must have lifted up a hood or something. Then I seen early this morning it was on the news it was a car crash.”

Police responded to the home early Tuesday morning, this was the scene around 3 a.m.

Authorities say the crash was a result of a drunk driver. Donald Washington was that driver.

He was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, obstructing a police officer, and no valid driver’s license.



The car crashed into the home leaving a gaping hole, the porch stairs, and railing were also knocked off during the crash.

There is also a notice on the door saying the home is unfir for human occupancy.

There were workers there early Tuesday morning trying to restore the home.

The car also hit a neighboring home tearing off half of the fence, we reached out to that neighbor, and he declined comment, but he says he is in the process of getting his home fixed.

Authorities tells Local Four News, Washington has been arrested, and since been released. He has to appear at court at a later date. There was also a warrant out for his arrest in Henry County, but authorities say he was not arrested for that warrant.