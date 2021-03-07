Car crashes into street construction area late Saturday

Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, watched an ambulance crew talk with officers who responded to the intersection of 17th and Marquette, Davenport, shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A driver apparently drove down into a part of the road under construction.

We do not know whether anyone was ticketed or injured.

