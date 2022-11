A car crashed into a tree Tuesday night at 10th Avenue and 17th Street, Rock Island.

At 9:30 p.m., Rock Island Police and a Rock Island Fire vehicle were at the scene. The car sustained major front-end damage after it hit the tree.

The tree is on 10th Avenue between the sidewalk and the street.

We do not know whether anyone was injured. We will stay in touch with police to provide details as soon as they are available.