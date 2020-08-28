Car crashes through local car dealership

A man at the Green Buick Car Dealership on Kimberly Road in Davenport drove a car through the showroom on Thursday evening.

According to employees, it all started around 6:30 pm after the man came in and asked for money. After the employees said no, they say the man threatened to kill them. Shortly after he allegedly smashed through the dealership’s showroom and damaged desks and another car in the process.

Davenport Police did arrest the driver, but we have yet to hear from the police on any official charges or his name.