Car damaged by gunfire ends up on church lawn Saturday afternoon

A car damaged by gunfire ended up in the lawn of a church Saturday afternoon while police investigated the incident.
Police said the shooting happened shortly after 2:45 p.m. in the area of the 1500-1600 blocks of Fillmore Street, Davenport where our Local 4 News crew – the only station at the scene – saw multiple squad cars and officers in the area. A crime technician took photos of the car, which had two bullets in the windshield and ended up on the lawn of the Calvary Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Police at the scene said they are investigating a description of a suspect vehicle.
Crime-scene tape secured the area.
