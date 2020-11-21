Car eluding police takes out pole, power to neighborhood

A car eluding police crashed into a power pole and took power lines down at 10th and Warren streets in Davenport shortly before noon on Saturday.
A power outage ensued throughout the neighborhood. Police had at least one person in custody.
MidAmerican Energy was on the scene to restore the lines and power to neighbors, some of whom watched the proceedings from their porches and their yards.
“I was just out here cutting the grass, and get some leaves up,” said a neighbor who declined to give his name. “I heard a big boom. I knew somebody hit something.” He also said he saw “a couple kids” running.
A neighbor who lives on the corner of 10th and Warren saw the crash. “I was sitting in my front porch window and I saw this car going at high speed,” she said. “Cops were chasing it. All of a sudden, sparks were flying, and they hit this pole, and smoke went everywhere.”
“These three juveniles took off,” she said.
https://twitter.com/CookWHBF/status/1330209592366800896?s=19
